May 27, 2018 6:20 pm

Flash flooding reported in parts of Maryland after heavy rains

By Staff The Associated Press

A man checks the depth of the water on Circle Drive Ruxton Road in Towson, Md., May 27, 2018.

Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Sun via AP
ELLICOTT CITY, Md. – Flash flooding and water rescues are being reported in Maryland as heavy rain soaks much of the state.

News outlets on Sunday showed photos and video of brown water rushing down Main Street in Ellicott City, just outside Baltimore. That’s the same street devastated by flash flooding in July 2016.

A flash flood emergency was issued in Maryland’s Howard County at 4:40 p.m.

Some residents of Ellicott City told The Baltimore Sun the flooding appeared to be worse than a storm two years ago that killed two people and destroyed local businesses.

Emergency management officials urged people to avoid downtown Ellicott City.

Gov. Larry Hogan also asked people to avoid area roads. On Twitter, Hogan urged residents to seek higher ground if their area is under a flash flood warning.

