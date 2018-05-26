Emergency Alert cancelled for northern Alberta hamlet of Janvier and neighbouring communities

An Alberta Emergency Alert issued on May 23 following threats of a growing wildfire near Janvier was cancelled Saturday morning.

Wildfire Alert Ended May26 1003AM Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo https://t.co/L8ht6OCtPQ #ABfire #ABemerg — AB Emergencyalert (@AB_EmergAlert) May 26, 2018

The updated alert states the wildfire is no longer threatening the communities of Janvier and Chipewyan Prairie First Nation in the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo.

The alert also said the fire was no longer out of control and an evacuation order issued earlier in the week was no longer in effect.

A wildfire alert was initially issued on Wednesday, warning residents to prepare for possible evacuation because of a wildfire burning 10 kilometres south of Janvier.

Wildfire officials originally thought the fire was about 250 hectares in size, but said Thursday morning it was about 237 hectares in size. The fire remained out of control on Thursday morning, wildfire information officer Matt Bell said.

As of Thursday evening, officials said the fire was under control.