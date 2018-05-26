Canada
May 26, 2018 2:52 pm
Updated: May 26, 2018 2:55 pm

Emergency Alert cancelled for northern Alberta hamlet of Janvier and neighbouring communities

By

An aerial photo of a wildfire burning near Janvier, Alta. Taken at about 4:30 p.m. on May 23.

CREDIT: http://srd.web.alberta.ca
A A

An Alberta Emergency Alert issued on May 23 following threats of a growing wildfire near Janvier was cancelled Saturday morning.

The updated alert states the wildfire is no longer threatening the communities of Janvier and Chipewyan Prairie First Nation in the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo.

READ MORE: Residents of northern Alberta hamlet told to prepare for possible evacuation over wildfire

The  alert also said the fire was no longer out of control and an evacuation order issued earlier in the week was no longer in effect.

A wildfire alert was initially issued on Wednesday, warning residents to prepare for possible evacuation because of a wildfire burning 10 kilometres south of Janvier.

READ MORE: Alberta fire season: latest status of wildfires and number of fire bans

Wildfire officials originally thought the fire was about 250 hectares in size, but said Thursday morning it was about 237 hectares in size. The fire remained out of control on Thursday morning, wildfire information officer Matt Bell said.

As of Thursday evening, officials said the fire was under control.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
AB fire
Emergency alert
forrest fire
Janvier
Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo
Wildfire

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News