Mississauga restaurant explosion: Police looking for motive, suspects still at large

Police are still trying to determine the motive for Thursday night’s bombing of an Indian restaurant in Mississauga, Ont.

While they’re not ruling anything out at this point, they say it appears to have been an isolated incident, with no indication it was a hate crime or an act of terrorism.

Fifteen people were injured by the blast at the Bombay Bhel, however, all have since been released from hospital.

The manhunt is still on for two suspects who were caught on camera at the restaurant just before the blast.

Investigators described the first man as being five-foot-10-inches to six-feet tall, mid-20s and having a stocky build. He was last seen wearing dark blue jeans, a dark zip-up hoodie pulled over his head, a light grey baseball hat and black cloth covering his face.

The second man is described by police as being between five-feet-nine-inches and five-feet-10-inches tall and having a thin build. He was last seen wearing faded blue jeans, a dark zip-up hoodie pulled over his head, a grey T-shirt, dark-coloured skate shoes. His face was also covered.

Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie called the explosion a heinous, reprehensible act, committed by cowards