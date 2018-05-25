Indian minister condemns Mississauga blast, points out he raised terror issue with Trudeau

The chief minister of India’s Punjab state, whose meeting with Justin Trudeau was one of the flashpoints of the prime minister’s trip to India, has condemned Thursday night’s explosion in a Mississauga restaurant as “cowardly” and “unpardonable.”

Fifteen people were injured after a bomb was detonated at the Mississauga location of Bombay Bhel, a family restaurant popular among the Indian community. Two suspects are still at large.

Police haven’t said whether the explosion is linked to terrorism; but on Friday, Punjab Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh released a statement saying the incident “highlighted the global dimensions of terrorism.”

Singh pointed out that he had raised concerns about Sikh radicalism in Canada with Trudeau, stressing that he had “sought Trudeau’s co-operation [in fighting terrorism] during their talks” in February.

The statement concluded with Singh saying his government was “willing to extend all possible help to Canada to counter and battle terrorist violence.”

Pained and shocked at tragic blast in #Canada. Shows that terrorism is indeed a global problem and no nation is safe. Fighting terror is collective responsibility of all and nobody can afford to ignore it except at their own peril. Let’s all work together to wipe out this menace. — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) May 25, 2018

Peel Regional Police have released a photo and descriptions of the two suspects in the explosion, but haven’t commented on possible motives.

Immediately after the explosion, India’s external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj said diplomats would “work around the clock” to assist affected people. All 15 injured in the blast hail from the Indo-Canadian community, according to Dinesh Bhatia, India’s consul-general in Toronto.

Trudeau’s office hasn’t issued an official statement on the explosion, but he tweeted about it Friday morning.

We're in solidarity with the victims of this violence, and wish a swift recovery to the injured. We’re working closely with police and officials in Mississauga on this. https://t.co/AQBuFZPXNY — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) May 25, 2018

Trudeau’s meeting with Capt. Singh was among the most pointed issues to arise during the prime minister’s troubled trip.

Trudeau initially denied reports that he was going to meet Singh, who expressed interest in holding talks despite previously accusing some Liberal cabinet ministers, including Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan, of being connected to pro-Khalistan separatists.

But the pair eventually met, with Singh saying he used the meeting to raise concerns about Sikh extremist elements in Canada who were financing violent attacks in India.

