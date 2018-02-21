Trudeau, Sajjan assure Indian officials there are no Sikh separatists in Canadian cabinet

Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan said he and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made clear to the chief minister of Punjab on Wednesday that his repeated allegations that Canadian cabinet ministers were Sikh separatists are extremely false.

Trudeau and Sajjan met with Amarinder Singh at a hotel in Amritsar Wednesday afternoon in part to try and mend fences on a fractured relationship between Canada and the Indian state where a majority of Indian Canadians are from.

Trudeau reiterated Monday during a stop in Mumbai that his government supports only a united India, a comment Singh said he was happy to hear.

Singh told an Indian news agency following Wednesday’s meeting that he raised his concerns about money coming out of Canada to support Sikh separatist extremists and about the existence of Sikh extremist elements in Canada, including financing for violent attacks in India, and says Trudeau promised he would look into it.

Singh refused to meet with Sajjan last spring saying he was sympathetic to the Sikh separatist cause and initially Trudeau was not going to meet with Singh but changed his mind at Sajjan’s request.

Despite the tensions around the separatist issue, Trudeau’s was warmly welcomed in Amritsar, with banners carrying his likeness around the city from the Punjab government and Sikh organizations.

Thousands of Sikhs also welcomed Trudeau to the Golden Temple prior to the meeting where they lined the walkways around the temple holding hands and calling out religious greetings to him warmly in Punjabi.