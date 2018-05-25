Calvin Nimoh back in Toronto court after mistrial declared in murder trial

Two weeks after a mistrial was declared in the murder trial of Calvin Nimoh, the 24-year-old was back before a judge and jury.

Nimoh is accused of killing Dr. Mark Ernsting on Dec. 15, 2015.

The cancer researcher was out for a walk near his Carlton Street condominium when he was stabbed to death.

On Friday, Calvin Nimoh told the court he has no memory of the attack.

He said he was frustrated that day following an argument with his girlfriend and alleged Ernsting approached him and propositioned him for sex.

His first trial was thrown out only two days in after Justice David McCombs learned information had been introduced to the jury that was not heard inside the courtroom.

Nimoh is expected to be back in court on May 28.