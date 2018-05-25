Canada
May 25, 2018

Tobique First Nation man charged after shots fired at RCMP detachment

A man remains in custody after shots were fired at the Tobique First Nation police headquarters.

A Tobique First Nation accused of firing shots at the local RCMP detachment appeared in court on Friday and remains in police custody.

New Brunswick RCMP say 25-year-old Nekko Hughie Dominque is facing six charges, including reckless discharge of a firearm, careless use of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm while prohibited, mischief over $5,000 and breaching an undertaking.

Police say officers arrived at the local police headquarters on Sunday to find bullet holes in the back and side of the building.

There were no injuries.

Dominque – from Tobique First Nation – was arrested on Monday.

He remains in police custody and is expected to reappear in Woodstock provincial court this Wednesday.

Global News