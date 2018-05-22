Tobique First Nation man arrested after shots fired at RCMP headquarters

A 25-year-old man from Tobique First Nation is in police custody after shots were fired at an RCMP detachment.

West District RCMP say officers arrived at police headquarters Sunday morning to find several bullet holes in the back and side of the building.

Police believe the incident happened sometime early Sunday morning.

There were no injuries.

The Tobique First Nation man was arrested in connection with the incident on Monday.

Police say the man remains in custody in connection with a different incident.

Charges have yet to be laid.