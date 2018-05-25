Man, 78, dies in boating accident: N.S. RCMP

A 78-year-old man has died following a boating accident in Nova Scotia’s Cumberland County.

Nova Scotia RCMP say they responded to a call on Thursday of an unresponsive man who was in the water near a boat in Poison Lake.

The lake is located near Wyvern Road in Oxford, N.S.

“Witnesses reported seeing the man in his boat shortly before the 911 call was received,” police said in a news release Friday.

“He was not wearing a life jacket at the time he was found.”

Police say the victim was from Springhill, N.S.

Foul play is not suspected.