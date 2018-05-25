94-year-old man charged after hitting pedestrian with car in Cole Harbour, N.S.

RCMP have laid charges against an elderly man following a vehicle-pedestrian accident on Thursday afternoon in Cole Harbour, N.S.

Police say a vehicle struck a pedestrian at the intersection of Hugh Allen Drive and Cole Harbour Road at around 1:15 p.m.

The victim, a 54-year-old woman, was in a marked crosswalk with the lights illuminated at the time of the collision. She was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle, a 94-year-old man, was charged for failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk and failing to stop at a red light.

RCMP say the investigation into the collision remains ongoing.