Canada
May 25, 2018 10:17 am
Updated: May 25, 2018 10:19 am

94-year-old man charged after hitting pedestrian with car in Cole Harbour, N.S.

By Reporter  Global News
File/Global News
A A

RCMP have laid charges against an elderly man following a vehicle-pedestrian accident on Thursday afternoon in Cole Harbour, N.S.

Police say a vehicle struck a pedestrian at the intersection of Hugh Allen Drive and Cole Harbour Road at around 1:15 p.m.

READ: 22-year-old man struck by vehicle in Bedford

The victim, a 54-year-old woman, was in a marked crosswalk with the lights illuminated at the time of the collision. She was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle, a 94-year-old man, was charged for failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk and failing to stop at a red light.

READ MORE: Man struck by vehicle while crossing Halifax street

RCMP say the investigation into the collision remains ongoing.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Nova Scotia
NS
NS RCMP
RCMP

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News