RCMP investigating attempted robbery on Cole Harbour walking trail

Nova Scotia RCMP are investigating an attempted robbery on a Cole Harbour walking trail.

READ: Clerk threatened with hammer in Halifax gas station robbery

Police say a 15-year-old boy was walking along a trail that connects Cole Harbour Place and Amaranth Crescent at around 5 p.m. on Thursday, when he was approached by another youth.

RCMP say the suspect was armed with a knife and wanted money. The victim ran from the suspect and was not injured in the incident.

WATCH: Roofers swing into action to help catch Halifax robber

The suspect is described as a white male in his mid-teens, approximately 6-feet tall and 150 pounds with brown hair. RCMP say he was wearing a dark blue T-shirt, jeans, and black sneakers at the time of the incident.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.