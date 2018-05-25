Canada
RCMP investigating attempted robbery on Cole Harbour walking trail

By Reporter  Global News
Nova Scotia RCMP are investigating an attempted robbery on a Cole Harbour walking trail.

Police say a 15-year-old boy was walking along a trail that connects Cole Harbour Place and Amaranth Crescent at around 5 p.m. on Thursday, when he was approached by another youth.

RCMP say the suspect was armed with a knife and wanted money. The victim ran from the suspect and was not injured in the incident.

The suspect is described as a white male in his mid-teens, approximately 6-feet tall and 150 pounds with brown hair. RCMP say he was wearing a dark blue T-shirt, jeans, and black sneakers at the time of the incident.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

 

