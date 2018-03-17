Clerk threatened with hammer in Halifax gas station robbery

Halifax Regional Police say a clerk at a Halifax gas station was threatened by a partially-masked man with a hammer in a robbery Saturday morning.

Police were called to an Ultramar gas station at Gottingen and Almon streets at about 3:10 a.m.

The suspect demanded cash and cigarettes in the store, and he left on foot with an undisclosed amount. The clerk was uninjured.

In a press release, police described the suspect as about 30-years-old, 5’10” in height and with a thin build and scruffy beard.

His attire includes a black winter coat with a sports logo on its front, gloves and a scarf that partially hid his face.

Police want anyone with information relevant to what happened to give them or Crime Stoppers a call.