Police investigating 4 break-ins across the Maritimes over 3 weeks
Police are investigating four separate break-ins that were reported over the course of three weeks in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick.
The RCMP say the first two were reported on May 8 at two different convenience stores.
One of the stores was located in Barss Corner in Lunenburg County, and the other was in Caledonia in Queens County.
Police believe the break-ins are related since both stores had their entry glass door broken and similar items stolen, including cash and cigarettes.
The third break-in happened on Wednesday at a home in Notre-Dame-de-Lourdes, N.B., north of Saint-Léonard.
Police say several pieces of electronic equipment were taken from the house, including an Xbox game console, game controllers, an RCA 32-inch television, Lorex surveillance equipment and Xplornet internet equipment.
West District RCMP says the incident likely happened sometime between 7 a.m. and 10:30 p.m.
The most recent break-in happened sometime between Tuesday and Thursday, from the garage of a home on Pleasant Hill in Stewiacke, N.S.
Police say somebody took construction tools, including a power drill, from the garage while the door was unlocked.
Police are asking anyone with information on the break-ins to contact their local RCMP detachment.
