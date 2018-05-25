Crime
May 25, 2018 12:18 pm
Updated: May 25, 2018 1:24 pm

Masked intruders steal narcotics from Moncton-area pharmacy: RCMP

By Online Producer  Global News

Police say these two people broke into a Salisbury pharmacy and stole narcotics.

Courtesy: New Brunswick RCMP
Police are looking for a man and a woman who broke into a pharmacy in Salisbury, N.B., last week and stole several items, including narcotics.

Southeast District RCMP say officers responded to an alarm call at the pharmacy around 1:40 a.m. on May 16.

Police say the robbery occurred at the Guardian Salisbury Pharmacy along Main Street.

When police arrived, they noticed that someone had broken in through the front door of the pharmacy,” police said in a news release Friday.

“An undisclosed amount of narcotics had been stolen.”

Police say the man was six feet tall and wearing blue jeans, work boots, gloves, a dark jacket with the word “caterpillar” on the sleeve, and a patch on the shoulder of the jacket.

The second suspect is described as a five-foot-tall woman who was wearing blue jeans, croc-style footwear, gloves and a dark jacket.

Both suspects were wearing plastic bags over their heads.

Anyone with information on the robbery or the suspects is asked to contact New Brunswick RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

