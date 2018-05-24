‘He’s always been a good listener’: QESBA welcomes education minister

Quebec’s education minister was the guest speaker at the English-speaking school boards association (QESBA) spring conference being held for the next two days in Quebec City.

Principals and school board commissioners gathered Thursday afternoon for the opening of the QESBA conference. To them, Minister Sébastien Proulx reiterated his government’s position to no longer look at abolishing school board elections.

Instead, he told the conference participants, they can instead expect new schools and newly-renovated schools in the future if the Liberal government is re-elected.

Proulx also spoke about one of the challenges facing the future of education, one also facing a lot of industries: labour shortages. The minister said the province will need to hire 8,000 new employees in the next few years.

“He has always been a good listener to the English community,” said Jennifer Maccarone, QESBA president.

QESBA represents the school boards of 340 English schools and 100,000 students across the province.