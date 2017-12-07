Quebec introduces bill aimed at harmonizing school taxes

Education Minister Sebastien Proulx tabled Bill 166 at the National Assembly Thursday morning. The bill is aimed at reforming Quebec’s 25-year-old school taxation system.

The purpose of Bill 166 is to make school taxes uniform in the different administrative regions of the province and to introduce a regional school taxation system.

If adopted, the school tax rate would be set at the lowest current rate in each region.

WATCH BELOW: Quebec is one step closer to harmonizing school taxes across the province

The tax break will benefit anglophones, who traditionally have had the highest school tax rates in their regions.

In the Quebec City region, for example, the average school tax bill for the Central Quebec School Board is $928 versus $401 for the Découvreurs School Board.

Quebec City residents who pay school taxes to anglophone board will see an average $427 tax break next year #schooltaxreform — Raquel Fletcher (@RaquelGlobal) December 7, 2017

School taxes on the island of Montreal have been harmonized since the 1970s so the tax breaks won’t be as noticeable as in other regions.

Tax break for island of Montreal works out to about $42.50 per home; much larger in Quebec City. #schooltaxreform — Raquel Fletcher (@RaquelGlobal) December 7, 2017

The government has also included a basic exemption for property owners.

Quebec has tabled a bill for a school tax cut; they created an exemption on the first $25000 of your property #polqc https://t.co/IpApBs6XJE — Raquel Fletcher (@RaquelGlobal) December 7, 2017

At the beginning of the month, Finance Minister Carlos Leitao said that the province is able to introduce school tax harmonization thanks to a healthy economy.

READ MORE: Quebec to introduce school tax cut

The reform is expected to cost the government approximately $670 million per year.

The school tax cuts will cost the gov at least $670M a year – how will they make up the difference? #polqc — Raquel Fletcher (@RaquelGlobal) December 7, 2017

— With files from the Canadian Press