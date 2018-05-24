Toronto police ask for help identifying man wanted in unprovoked assault

Toronto police are asking for help identifying a man who is wanted for an unprovoked assault in downtown Toronto.

Officers said a man approached a woman in the area of Harbord and Robert streets and punched her numerous times.

They said that the 28-year-old woman does not know the man and that he followed her a short distance before the assault.

The victim sustained facial injuries but officers weren’t able to describe the severity of the injuries.

WATCH: Toronto Police release security footage of a suspect wanted in an unprovoked assault

The suspect is described as a man in his 20s with short dark hair. He was last seen wearing black sweatpants, a black/grey/white camouflaged shirt, and black sneakers.

Officers said they do not recommend anyone approach him if seen as he’s believed to be violent and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-1404 or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477.