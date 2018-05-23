Surrey RCMP issue warning after 3rd reported sex assault this week

Surrey RCMP are warning the public about another alleged sex assault in the city, this time in the Newton neighbourhood.

According to an RCMP media release, it happened just before 5 a.m. on Monday on 72nd Avenue at 134 Street.

Police said a woman was walking along the street when a man grabbed her from behind and sexually assaulted her. She was able to break free and the man fled west on 72nd Avenue on foot.

RCMP describe the suspect as South Asian and between 35 and 40 years old. He is about five-feet-10-inches tall with medium length hair and a clean-shaven face.

The RCMP said its Special Victims Unit is leading the investigation, and is looking to see if there are any links between the alleged assault and other sexual assaults reported recently in the city.

A woman reported being sexually assaulted in her car at Surrey’s Tannery Park on Monday, and another woman reported being groped near 76th Avenue and 144th Street on Sunday.

The suspect in Sunday’s alleged assault is described as a South Asian male in his 30s, as is the suspect in a reported April sex assault near 84 Avenue and King George Boulevard.

Police released this composite sketch in relation to the assault reported in April.

The detachment is offering these safety tips to the public: