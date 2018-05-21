RCMP searching for suspect after woman groped in Surrey
It happened around 5:15 a.m. on Sunday.
RCMP say a woman was walking near 144th St. and 76th Ave. in Surrey when she was grabbed by the arm and groped by a man who was coming from the opposite direction.
She was able to fight him off, and he fled the scene.
Now, RCMP want to make sure he’s found.
He’s described as South Asian, around 30-years-old with short facial hair, a medium build, and standing 5’7″.
He may also be associated with a brown or grey Sedan.
Mounties are asking you to come forward if you’ve seen anyone with that description in the area.
