Surrey RCMP release composite sketch of suspect in alleged October sexual assault

Surrey RCMP have released a composite sketch of a suspect in a sexual assault alleged to have taken place last October.

It happened around 2 p.m. on October 15, while a woman was walking on a trail through Hawthorne Park, according to police.

RCMP said she was grabbed from behind by an unknown man, and sexually assaulted off the trail.

The woman was injured in the incident, and was later taken to hospital by a family member, according to police.

The suspect is described as an adult man, possibly Indigenous or of mixed race. He is about 5’8″ or 5’9″, with short black hair, a short well-groomed beard, brown eyes and a flat, broad nose.

He was wearing blue basketball-style shorts with a stripe down the side, a blue jacket and a white shirt, according to police. He was also carrying a black backpack at the time of the alleged assault.

Police said the assault wasn’t reported until April 9, when officers launched an investigation.

Anyone who was in the park at the time and may have seen or heard anything, or who recognizes the man in the sketch, is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP.