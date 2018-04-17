Surrey RCMP seek to identify sexual assault suspect

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect after allegedly sexually assaulting a woman while shopping in the City Centre area.

At around 1:30 p.m. March 15, a woman was groped in a store in the 10100-block of King George Boulevard.

The suspect is described as a South Asian man, with black hair and a partial beard. He is approximately 5’10” tall and weighs approximately 160 lbs.

He was wearing a grey t-shirt, green jacket, and white shoes at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.