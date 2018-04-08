Charges laid following sexual assault against minor in Surrey

A man is charged in connection with a sexual assault on a child in Surrey.

Anthony David Trevelyan is charged with sexual assault, break and enter and sexually touching a person under 16 following Thursday’s incident.

Earlier this week, Surrey RCMP said a man allegedly broke into a home on 132 A Street and 107 Avenue around 4 a.m. on Thursday.

Officers said he allegedly sexually assaulted a female youth and fled out the back door after being confronted by someone else in the home.

“They were not physically injured, however, shaken. The family is also very upset,” Cpl. Elenore Sturko said at a Friday press conference.

It was the second sexual assault in less than a week.

On Tuesday, an Aldergrove woman was the victim of a sexual assault after taking out her trash that evening.

On Friday, Sturko said the incidents were not linked.