Surrey RCMP issue warning after youth sexually assaulted in home invasion

Surrey RCMP have issued a warning after a woman was sexually assaulted in her home in the City Centre area Thursday morning.

Police said a man allegedly broke into the home on the 10700-block of 132A Street around 4 a.m., and sexually assaulted a female youth who was home at the time.

The suspect fled out the back door of the house after he was confronted by another resident of the home, according to an RCMP media release.

READ MORE: Aldergrove woman sexually assaulted as she was putting out her trash

The victim was not physically injured, but was badly shaken, police said.

Police describe the suspect as a Caucasian or Indigenous man with light-coloured skin, likely in his 20s or 30s. He is described as between 5’5″ and 5’6″ tall and very thin with short, wavy black hair.

WATCH: Police issue warning after sexual assault in Langley

He was wearing baggy blue jeans and a grey zip-up hoodie at the time of the alleged assault.

Police said he may also have facial injuries or markings.

Investigators said they do not believe the assault is related to another incident in Aldergrove on Wednesday, as the suspects’ descriptions do not match.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Surrey RCMP, or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.