‘Person of interest’ in custody after youth sexually assaulted in Surrey home invasion

A person of interest is now in custody after a teen girl was sexually assaulted in a home invasion in Surrey.

RCMP are not releasing any details about the person in custody and say the investigation is still ongoing.

Police said a man allegedly broke into a home on the 10700-block of 132A Street around 4 a.m., and sexually assaulted a female youth who was home at the time.

The suspect fled out the back door of the house after he was confronted by another resident of the home.

The victim was not physically injured, but was badly shaken, police said.

READ MORE: Surrey RCMP issue warning after youth sexually assaulted in home invasion

Police describe the suspect in this case as a Caucasian or Indigenous man with light-coloured skin, likely in his 20s or 30s. He is described as between 5’5″ and 5’6″ tall and very thin with short, wavy black hair.

He was wearing baggy blue jeans and a grey zip-up hoodie at the time of the alleged assault.

Police said he may also have facial injuries or markings.

Police have also received several reports of attempted break-and-enters in the same area at the same time. Officers are working to confirm if these attempted break-ins are related.

READ MORE: Aldergrove woman sexually assaulted as she was putting out her trash

Investigators said they do not believe the assault is related to another incident in Aldergrove on Wednesday, as the suspects’ descriptions do not match.

“We are pleased that we have a person of interest in custody at this time but we always encourage the public to use basic security measures such as keeping doors locked, keeping outside lights on and reporting suspicious occurrences,” Cpl. Elenore Sturko said at a news conference Friday.

-With files from Simon Little