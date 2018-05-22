Woman sexually assaulted in her car at Surrey’s Tannery Park, RCMP say

Surrey RCMP are warning the public after a woman was allegedly sexually assaulted in her car over the long weekend.

It happened between 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Monday at Tannery Park, according to an RCMP media release.

Police said the woman was sleeping in her vehicle when a man climbed inside and sexually assaulted her.

The woman was able to honk the horn in her car, which caused the man to flee the scene in his own vehicle.

Police are now looking for a suspect described as a Caucasian man with a medium build between 50 and 60 years old. He is balding with white hair that is curling at the ends, and has patchy facial stubble.

Police say he was driving an older-model red car.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or to contact Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.