Winnipeg Police arrest 2 people after stolen goods pawned

Two people have been arrested have a year long investigation by the Winnipeg Police Pawn Unit.

The investigation began back in May 2017 after several suspicious transactions were made by the same woman.

Police found a series of pawned tools had been made by a man dating back to 2013

In August 2014, a female suspect also began pawning stolen tools at various locations.

Officers said between May and July 2015, the man in question stole about $32,800 worth of tools from his employer.

On May 21, both suspects were found at a residence in the 400 block of Redwood Avenue.

Officers were able to recover about $20,200 worth of stolen goods.

A 56-year old Winnipeg man has been arrested for Theft Over $5000 and a 45-year-old woman from Winnipeg has been arrested for Possession of Goods Obtained by Crime Over $5000.

The two suspects have been arrested on a Promise to Appear.