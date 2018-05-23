Crime
May 23, 2018 2:12 pm
Updated: May 23, 2018 2:26 pm

Winnipeg Police arrest 2 people after stolen goods pawned

Savanna Peers By News Anchor  Global News

Winnipeg police have made two arrests in connection to thousands of dollars worth of stolen goods.

Two people have been arrested have a year long investigation by the Winnipeg Police Pawn Unit.

The investigation began back in May 2017 after several suspicious transactions were made by the same woman.

Police found a series of pawned tools had been made by a man dating back to 2013

In August 2014, a female suspect also began pawning stolen tools at various locations.

Officers said between May and July 2015, the man in question stole about $32,800 worth of tools from his employer.

On May 21, both suspects were found at a residence in the 400 block of Redwood Avenue.

Officers were able to recover about $20,200 worth of stolen goods.

A 56-year old Winnipeg man has been arrested for Theft Over $5000 and a 45-year-old woman from Winnipeg has been arrested for Possession of Goods Obtained by Crime Over $5000.

The two suspects have been arrested on a Promise to Appear.

