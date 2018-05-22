Arrest made in connection with groping incidents in downtown Winnipeg

An arrest has been made in connection with a string of groping incidents recently reported in downtown Winnipeg, police said on Tuesday night.

Police said a male youth has been arrested but they did not say if he is a suspect or if charges are expected to be laid. They also did not say where he was arrested.

Over the weekend, police said two women were grabbed by a stranger — one on Friday and one on Saturday.

The first incident on Friday happened near Bell MTS Place and City Place, while the second and third on Saturday occurred near Portage Place.

Police had released photos of a suspect in hopes of gathering information from the public.

A third incident was reported on Tuesday when a person matching the suspect’s description was reportedly acting strangely around a young woman.