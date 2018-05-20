Winnipeg police searching for suspect in downtown groping incident

The Winnipeg Police Service is searching for at least one male after reports of two separate groping incidents in the city’s core.

The first happened on Friday morning in the sky walk near the Bell MTS Place and Cityplace Shopping Centre connection.

Police said a woman in her 30s was approached by a man and grabbed.

The suspect is described as being black in appearance, 20-years-old, approximately 5′ tall with a small build. He was wearing a t-shirt and cargo pants.

The second incident happened on Saturday morning in a public walkway between the YCMA and Portage Place Shopping Centre.

A woman in her teens was walking when she was approached and grabbed.

The suspect in the second incident is described as being black in appearance, 20-years-old, approximately 5’8″, with short black hair and a slight accent.

He was wearing a white t-shirt with a logo on the front, blue jeans, black runners with white soles and had a black backpack with white stitching on the pockets.

Constable Jay Murray said investigators believe the incidents may be related.

“We don’t know for sure,” Cst. Murray said. “Obviously in the two descriptions the height is significantly different, [but] there are some similarities.”

“Witnesses sometimes — especially when they’ve gone through an emotional incident — can provide varying degrees of a description,” Cst. Murray said. “Sometimes we can pick up this person a few days later and the description can be way off.”

The investigation is continuing by members of the Sex Crimes Unit.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding either incident to contact Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).