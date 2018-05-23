Police seek public’s help in identifying break-and-enter suspect

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who broke into a Cole Harbour, N.S., home on Monday.
Halifax District RCMP say the break-in happened at a home on Ashgrove Avenue sometime between 9 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
Police say the homeowners were not there at the time.
A laptop, desktop computer, iPad, iPhone and cash was stolen.
Anyone who witnessed suspicious activity in the area Monday morning is asked to contact Halifax District RCMP or Crime Stoppers.
