Halifax police officer pleads not guilty to assault, trial dates set
A Halifax Regional Police officer has pleaded not guilty to three charges in connection with an assault on a 54-year-old man at a homeless shelter.
The province’s Serious Incident Response Team announced in April that it had charged Const. Laurence Gary Basso with assault causing bodily harm, public mischief and breach of trust.
Basso did not show up for his arraignment yesterday in Halifax provincial court, designating lawyer James Giacomantonio to appear on his behalf.
Judge Gregory Lenehan booked the trial for November 26 and 27.
