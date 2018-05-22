Canada
May 22, 2018 2:15 pm

Missing 14-year-old girl hasn’t been seen since Saturday: N.S. RCMP

By Online Producer  Global News

Police are asking for your help in finding 14-year-old Julia Russell.

Courtesy: Nova Scotia RCMP
A A

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding 14-year-old Julia Russell, who was last seen in Lower Sackville, N.S.

Halifax District RCMP say’s Julia’s family last spoke with her on Saturday at a restaurant on Sackville Drive.

She hasn’t been seen since.

READ MORE: Missing man may have been picked up by 2 people in truck: N.S. RCMP

Julia is described as white, five-foot-six and weighs 100 pounds.

Police say she was brown hair and blue eyes.

No clothing description was available.

READ MORE: Air search underway for missing Windsor-area man

Anyone with information on Julia Russell’s whereabouts is asked to contact Halifax District RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Crime Stoppers
Halifax District RCMP
Julia Russell
Lower Sackville
Missing
Missing Teen
Nova Scotia
Police
RCMP
Sackville Drive
Teen

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News