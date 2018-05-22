Missing 14-year-old girl hasn’t been seen since Saturday: N.S. RCMP

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding 14-year-old Julia Russell, who was last seen in Lower Sackville, N.S.

Halifax District RCMP say’s Julia’s family last spoke with her on Saturday at a restaurant on Sackville Drive.

She hasn’t been seen since.

Julia is described as white, five-foot-six and weighs 100 pounds.

Police say she was brown hair and blue eyes.

No clothing description was available.

Anyone with information on Julia Russell’s whereabouts is asked to contact Halifax District RCMP or Crime Stoppers.