Hamilton police arrest man accused stealing alcohol from restaurant five times

A 30-year-old man, of no fixed address, has been arrested in connection with several break-ins at a Hamilton restaurant.

On Saturday, police were called to 1686 Main St. W., where a restaurant owner noticed his door had been forcibly opened and several bottles of alcohol were missing from the business bar fridge.

Police investigated surveillance in the area and found evidence of a male entering the locked restaurant on five different occasions just over a 24-hour period, stealing alcohol from the restaurant’s bar fridge and then leaving.

The male was identified and arrested on charges of break and enter and failing to comply with probation.