Police helicopter follows speeding motorcyclist home

A Hamilton man, who was allegedly driving more than 200 km/h as he weaved his motorycle in and out of traffic on the QEW, faces charges after an OPP helicopter tracked him to his garage.

With air support #OPP arrested driver of a motorcycle travelling in excess of 200km/hr on the #QEW-Lincoln.

28 y/o man from Hamilton arrested as he was parking his motorcycle in his garage.

Charged: Dangerous, Flight from police, Drive disqualified, tampering with VIN #CRSW pic.twitter.com/ydXm64wK5X — Sgt Kerry Schmidt (@OPP_HSD) May 22, 2018

Provincial Police say the 28-year-old was using the shoulder to pass other vehicles at about 3:40 p.m. Monday, while officers tried to pull him over using their lights and sirens in the Town of Lincoln.

He managed to get away from officers on the ground, but was followed by the chopper and was arrested as he parked his motorcycle.

The accused is charged with dangerous driving, fleeing from police, driving while disqualified and tampering with a vehicle identification number.