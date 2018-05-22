Bombers ready to rock with new home concert series
Investors Group Field will get even louder this season during Winnipeg Blue Bombers games with the addition of a concert series.
During seven of the team’s nine regular season home games, local bands will perform before the game on the Blue & Gold Stage in the tailgate area. Most of them will also play during halftime.
“After last season’s overwhelmingly positive feedback to halftime concerts, we wanted to further celebrate the incredible musical talent we have here in our city and give fans an unparalleled game day experience,” Bombers President & CEO Wade Miller said in a statement.
The performances begin before the team’s home opener against Edmonton on June 14, with St. Beach Boys taking the stage. The first halftime show takes place July 7, when Attica Riots will perform.
Schedule:
June 14 – St. Beach Boys (tailgate only)
July 7 – Attica Riots
July 27 – Bright Righteous
Sept 8 – Kendra Kay
Sept. 21 – School of Rock (tailgate only)
Oct. 13 – The Proud Sons
Oct. 26 – Jérémie & the Delicious Hounds
