Man breaks into Labatt Brewery, throws beer bottles at officers: London police

A man is facing a number of charges after police say he broke into the Labatt Brewery over the weekend and tried to set fire to the property.

It was shortly before 9:30 p.m. Sunday when officers say they responded to reports of a man illegally entering the brewery located at 150 Simcoe St. in London.

According to police, the man broke into the secured parking lot and then went into a trailer on the property.

“Police officers attended and located the suspect still inside of the trailer,” said Cst. Scott Mandich.

“The man was uncooperative and threw beer bottles at police and tried to set the trailer on fire,” he said.

Fire crews were able to quickly contain the blaze.

What followed was a nearly four-hour standoff.

“Police negotiated with the male for several hours and eventually had to subdue [him] with the use of a stun gun.”

Mandich says a 29-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested shortly before 1 a.m. Monday.

He is facing six charges including break-and-enter and assault of a police officer.

Damage is estimated at $117,000.