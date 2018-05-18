Police search for suspects after ATM uprooted from bank in Woodstock

Woodstock police are searching for an unspecified number of suspects after an ATM was uprooted from an RBC in Springbank Plaza.

At around 3:30 a.m. on Friday, officers responded to a report of a break and enter in progress at the RBC at 218 Springbank Avenue.

Police say the suspects entered the bank and hooked a chain onto an ATM. The suspects then used a flatbed tow truck to pull the ATM off its floor mounts, smashing it through the front doors of the bank.

Once officers arrived on scene, police say the suspects abandoned the flatbed and ATM and fled the scene in a second vehicle.

The second vehicle is described as a white heavy duty Ford F-350 pick-up truck.

The truck was last seen travelling southbound at a high speed on Springbank Avenue.

Police say an investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information that may help investigators is urged to contact the Woodstock Police Service at 519-537-2323 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.