Just dropping in: suspect breaks into Nova Scotia store through roof

Police in Nova Scotia say the suspect in a break-in over the weekend had an unusual method of entry: the roof.

The break-in at the store in Auld’s Cove happened just after 12:30 a.m. on April 29.

RCMP say it appears the suspect got in through the roof and stole some cigarettes before fleeing in a vehicle.

An RCMP police dog was called in to track the suspect, but was unsuccessful.

The suspect, who police say appeared to be male, was wearing a grey and black striped hoodie. He also had light brown and black work gloves, as well as black and white athletic shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Antigonish District RCMP Detachment at 902-863-6500 or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers.