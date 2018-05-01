Just dropping in: suspect breaks into Nova Scotia store through roof

Police in Nova Scotia say the suspect in a break-in over the weekend had an unusual method of entry: the roof.
The break-in at the store in Auld’s Cove happened just after 12:30 a.m. on April 29.
READ: Hope for Wildlife animal rehab centre in N.S. victim of break-in, theft
RCMP say it appears the suspect got in through the roof and stole some cigarettes before fleeing in a vehicle.
An RCMP police dog was called in to track the suspect, but was unsuccessful.
The suspect, who police say appeared to be male, was wearing a grey and black striped hoodie. He also had light brown and black work gloves, as well as black and white athletic shoes.
WATCH: Dartmouth pizza shop employee injured in robbery
Anyone with information is asked to call the Antigonish District RCMP Detachment at 902-863-6500 or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.