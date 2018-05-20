Donald Trump tweets that he wants Department of Justice to probe campaign surveillance

U.S. President Donald Trump said in a tweet Sunday afternoon that he would “hereby demand” that the Department of Justice look into whether or not the FBI surveilled the Trump campaign for “political purposes.”

“I hereby demand, and will do so officially tomorrow, that the Department of Justice look into whether or not the FBI/DOJ infiltrated or surveilled the Trump Campaign for Political Purposes – and if any such demands or requests were made by people within the Obama Administration!” Trump wrote on Twitter.

He added that he’d have the DOJ investigate whether any similar requests were made by members of the Obama administration as well.

Ahead of this declaration, Trump tweeted that “The Witch Hunt funds no collusion with Russia – so now they’re looking at the rest of the world. Oh great!”

Furthermore, earlier Sunday morning, continuing from late Saturday night, the president took to Twitter to criticize the investigation into the Russian government’s potential influence on the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

Without naming Special Counsel Robert Mueller, Trump repeated his criticism of the probe as politically motivated, reprised his attacks on Hillary Clinton, his Democratic challenger in 2016, and maintained that the Democrats were not submitted to the same scrutiny by the FBI.

“At what point does this soon to be $20,000,000 Witch Hunt, composed of 13 Angry and Heavily Conflicted Democrats and two people who have worked for Obama for 8 years, STOP! They have found no Collussion with Russia, No Obstruction, but they aren’t looking at the corruption…in the Hillary Clinton Campaign where she deleted 33,000 Emails, got $145,000,000 while Secretary of State, paid McCabes wife $700,000 (and got off the FBI hook along with Terry M) and so much more. Republicans and real Americans should start getting tough on this Scam,” tweeted Trump.

One year into Mueller’s investigation, the special prosecutor has brought charges against 19 people and three organizations. Five defendants have pleaded guilty, the most prominent being former national security adviser Michael Flynn and former Trump campaign aide Rick Gates. Former campaign chairman Paul Manafort is currently fighting charges in court.

In the meantime, Trump has been promoting a theory circulating in conservative circles about a possible FBI spy on the campaign.

But recently-appointed Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani cast doubt on that last week, saying neither he nor the president knows for certain if there was a spy. Giuliani says they had been told about possible “infiltration.”