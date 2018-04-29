Politics
April 29, 2018 5:36 pm

Comey says GOP-issued report ruling out Russian collusion is a ‘political document’

By Staff The Associated Press

WATCH: James Comey outlines Russia’s intentions in interfering in 2016 election

Former FBI Director James Comey is dismissing a House Intelligence Committee report that found no collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign.

Comey said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that he considers the report, issued Friday by Republicans, to be a “political document.” He says the most important investigation is being done by special counsel Robert Mueller.

READ MORE: No evidence that Trump campaign colluded with Russia, says report by Republican-led House panel

He says his understanding of the facts at the time of his firing last May don’t support President Donald Trump’s assertion that there’s zero evidence of collusion and that the Russia investigation is a hoax.

Comey says that though he had a “fine and professional” relationship with the committee’s chairman, GOP Rep. Devin Nunes, the panel’s work had become too politicized. Nunes was criticized for being too close to the White House.

