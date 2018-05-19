All aboard! New West’s Q to Q Ferry back in service

New Westminster’s passenger ferry service is back in action for a second year.

The city is refloating the Q to Q pilot project, named for the link it provides between the New West Quay and the Queensborough neighbuorhood.

In service this year are a pair of 12-passenger vessels, each with room for two wheelchairs and four bicycles. The one-way fare is $2 for adults and $1 for seniors and youth.

“It’s still a bit of an experiment. It was quite successful last year, so we’ve extended the hours, we’ve extended the time, it’s a seven-day operation and begins now and goes till the end of [October],” said Acting Mayor Bill Harper at Saturday’s launch.

New Westminster says Queensborough, which is separated from the city by the North Arm of the Fraser River, is its fastest growing neighbourhood, adding residents three times faster than any other part of the city.

It says the new ferry will help connect residents with services and transit on the mainland.

However, Harper said the city also has high hopes the service will help introduce mainlanders to Queensborough as well.

“The city has built trails and parks and all sorts of recreational amenities in Queensborough, and people from the region are now finally discovering it as a recreational sort of paradise,” he said.

The ferry service runs every 15 minutes during peak hours, from the New Westminster Quay to Port Royal in Queensborough.

It runs from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Thursday, from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekends and holidays.