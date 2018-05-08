Q to Q ferry to cruise around New Westminster for another year

The Q to Q ferry that connects downtown New Westminster to Queensborough will begin to set sail for another season May 19.

The ferry service, which departs from the Quay dock below the Inn at the Quay, started its voyage back in August of 2017.

“The 2018 Q to Q pilot ferry project gives us an opportunity to test the viability of providing a regular ferry service between Queensborough and downtown New Westminster,” said Jonathan Coté, New Westminster Mayor.

Since last year the city has made efforts to provide better access, such as equipping sloping ramps on the ferry vessels to make wheelchairs more accessible.

While the ferry operated a 40 passenger vessel last year, this year two 12-passenger vessels will be used, each capable of carrying two wheelchairs and four bycicles per trip.

The ships will be making their rounds seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., sailing every 15 minutes from each dock during peak hours.

“Providing a reliable and frequent connection seven days a week for commuters, shoppers, and those seeking access to transit services, recreational, and cultural opportunities is a priority for our growing city,” Coté said.

Three River Market vendors as well as The Queensborough Community Centre, City Hall and Centennial Community Centre, will be selling tickets, but passengers can also buy fares on board using exact change.

Individual tickets are $2 for adults age 18 and older, $1 for seniors and youth aged five to 18 and free for children under five.

The Q to Q ferry is set to operate until October 28.