Police investigate alleged daylight sexual assault in downtown Abbotsford

Police are looking for a man involved in an alleged sexual assault in a busy area of downtown Abbotsford on Friday.

A woman was walking south on Pauline Street at 5 p.m. when she heard a man yelling, Abbotsford Police said. The man then appeared in front of her and grabbed her by the shoulders.

He made sexual remarks and attempted to pull her, police said, before she was able to break free and run to safety.

Abbotsford Police describe the suspect as a Caucasian man in his 30s, 5’11” tall with wavy brown, shoulder-length hair and sunglasses. He was wearing a light-coloured shirt and tan shorts.

Police said the attack took place in broad daylight in a busy part of Abbotsford, and are asking witnesses to come forward.

Anyone with information on the assault is asked to contact Abbotsford Police at 604-859-5225 or, if they wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.