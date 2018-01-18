Abbotsford Police are asking the public to help identify a sex assault suspect

Investigators with the Abbotsford Police Department (APD) are asking anybody with security or dashcam footage, as well as any potential witnesses, to come forward after a reported sexual assault in Abbotsford on the evening of Wednesday, Jan. 17.

Abbotsford Police say officers responded to a reported sexual assault at 6:00 p.m. on the grounds of John Maclure Elementary School, in the 2900 block of Oriole Crescent.

It says the victim was walking through the school’s playing field when a male suspect approached her from behind and pushed her down.

The victim was able to free herself, and ran across George Ferguson Way to an open business where she received help.

Officers describe the suspect as a 5’11” tall Caucasian man in either his 30’s or 40’s, with a scruffy beard and a medium build.

They add that the suspect was wearing dark jeans and a zip up hoodie with the words ‘Dry Fit’ on the back.

Investigators don’t think the victim and the suspect know each other.

Anyone with any information about the incident or the suspect’s identity is encouraged to contact the APD.

Investigators are requesting that anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage of George Ferguson way between where Oriole Crescent/Garden Street and Gladwin Road between 6:00 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 17 contact them.

Anonymous information can be submitted to Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at solvecrime.ca.