Soldiers help with sandbagging the Okanagan

Canadian Forces are on a mission to sandbag the shores of Okanagan Lake.

Nearly four dozen military personnel started building a wall of sandbags in West Kelowna’s Green Bay neighbourhood on Friday morning.

Military personnel filling sandbags in preparation for possible lake flooding in #WestKelowna near Green Bay #BCFloods2018 @CanadianForces pic.twitter.com/3HzmlaO7wt — Jules Knox (@Jules_Knox) May 18, 2018

“We’ve got five sections of nine soldiers. So I’ve got two sections filling bags, I’ve got two sections building a wall… and then just further down, another section that’s building a wall at another house,” Lt. Joshua Horlings said.

Cpl. Jason Comeau grew up in Kelowna and said it meant a lot to help at home.

“It brings back a lot of memories. I mean, I remember coming here for the beaches,” he said. “And then just being here with everybody and helping do the sandbagging — it’s fantastic.”

West Kelowna senior Shirley Dobbin said she is grateful for the help.

“When I saw them walk in the driveway, I thought, ‘Oh my goodness, this is really going to get done fast,’” she said. “It’s a big, big job.”

Soldiers are shoring up critical infrastructure as the lake reaches full pool, said Ed Henczel, an information officer with the emergency operations centre.

“They’re starting with West Kelowna, working to the water treatment plants here in Kelowna, and then on a priority basis as needed, they’ll be going around the area,” he said.

“The B.C. wildfire crews [are] out fighting fires, unlike last year when they were in town and able to help us out. They’re gone. We needed resources. We asked and thank goodness the federal government kicked in,” Henczel said.

Officials are warning people to brace for last year’s flooding levels.

They’re also reminding people that property owners are responsible for protecting their property, docks and marine infrastructure.

The soldiers will stay in town for the foreseeable future until they aren’t needed, Henczel said.