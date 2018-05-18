Big plane makes big splash at Kelowna airport

One of the largest planes to ever visit the Kelowna airport touched down Friday afternoon.

The Boeing 747SP is owned by ruling family of Qatar.

It arrived non-stop from Shannon Ireland for maintenance work at KF Aerospace.

“The arrival of the 747SP is a great opportunity to demonstrate YLW’s ability to accommodate larger aircraft on the airport campus,” said Airport Director Sam Samaddar.

The work on the big plane could lead to more business for KF Aerospace.

“There could be many more opportunities to follow if we’re receiving and servicing long haul aircrafts,” said company spokesperson Paula Quinn.

The plane is for sale and potential buyers, who want to remain anonymous, were at the airport to kick the tires.