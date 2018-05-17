Similkameen region under warning for large hail, thunderstorms on Thursday night

A dramatic weather warning was issued for the Similkameen Valley on Thursday night at 6:20 p.m.

“Take cover immediately, if threatening weather approaches,” the warning from Environment Canada said.

A severe thunderstorm is moving into the region that could produce nickel size hail and heavy rain, according to the agency.

“One storm is currently passing over Skagit Valley Provincial Park. Another is currently tracking south of Princeton, near Highway 3,” the statement said.

Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and pooling water on roads.

The large hail forecast could cause property damage or injury, Environment Canada warned.

“To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.”

The Similkameen Valley is under a local state of emergency with several properties under evacuation alert or evacuation order due to flooding from the Similkameen River.

