May 18, 2018 1:26 am

Military arrives in Vernon to prepare for BC flood support

By Anchor/Reporter  Global News

Soldiers deployed from Lord Strathcona’s Horse (Royal Canadians) from Canadian Forces Base Edmonton arrive in the Vernon Cadet Training Camp in Vernon, British Columbia. The training camp is being used as a base for the flood relief assistance as part of operation LENTUS. Operation LENTUS is the name used for the Canadian Armed Forces domestic operations is support of emergency or disaster relief.

MCpl Gerald Cormier/ Global Okanagan
The Canadian Armed Forces has deployed 300 members to support flood relief efforts in B.C.

Troops began arriving to the cadet training camp in Vernon from 3rd Canadian Division in Edmonton Thursday afternoon.

Soldiers deployed from Lord Strathcona’s Horse (Royal Canadians) from Canadian Forces Base Edmonton arrive in the Vernon Cadet Training Camp in Vernon, British Columbia. The training camp is being used as a base for the flood relief assistance as part of operation LENTUS. Operation LENTUS is the name used for the Canadian Armed Forces domestic operations is support of emergency or disaster relief. Image by MCpl Gerald Cormier; Image Technician 3 Canadian Division Public Affairs

MCpl Gerald Cormier/ Global Okanagan
“CAF staff are working closely with provincial authorities to coordinate CAF support,” ‎Department of National Defence spokesperson Daniel Le Bouthillier said. “The deployment of additional vehicles, equipment, and personnel is being further examined and coordinated with the Province.”

The deployment of troops was in response to a request made by B.C. Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth who toured the flood damaged areas of the province Sunday.

“The CAF will assist Provincial authorities with evacuations, help protect key assets from flood damage, and bolster sandbagging efforts,”Le Bouthillier said. “Coordination is underway to determine the capabilities, number of personnel, and locations where the CAF will deploy to best support the Province’s needs.”

An immediate Response Unit vanguard has been deployed to coordinate with local emergency management officials.

How long the troops will remain to assist in flood damaged areas has yet to be determined.

“The CAF will remain until the Province’s need for Federal assistance is satisfied,” he said.

BC Flood 2018
BC Flooding
Canada
Canadian Armed Forces
Canadian Forces Base Edmonton
Flooding Assistance
Grand Forks
Military
Okanagan
Operation LENTUS
Vernon

