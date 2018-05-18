Military arrives in Vernon to prepare for BC flood support

The Canadian Armed Forces has deployed 300 members to support flood relief efforts in B.C.

Troops began arriving to the cadet training camp in Vernon from 3rd Canadian Division in Edmonton Thursday afternoon.

“CAF staff are working closely with provincial authorities to coordinate CAF support,” ‎Department of National Defence spokesperson Daniel Le Bouthillier said. “The deployment of additional vehicles, equipment, and personnel is being further examined and coordinated with the Province.”

The deployment of troops was in response to a request made by B.C. Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth who toured the flood damaged areas of the province Sunday.

WATCH: BC Floods: Grand Forks braces for second surge

“The CAF will assist Provincial authorities with evacuations, help protect key assets from flood damage, and bolster sandbagging efforts,”Le Bouthillier said. “Coordination is underway to determine the capabilities, number of personnel, and locations where the CAF will deploy to best support the Province’s needs.”

My thoughts are with British Columbians during this trying time. As someone lucky enough to call BC home, I can attest to the strength and resilience of its residents. Our women and men in uniform are ready to help in whatever way they can. #BCFloods https://t.co/6Rda6O1by7 — Harjit Sajjan (@HarjitSajjan) May 17, 2018

An immediate Response Unit vanguard has been deployed to coordinate with local emergency management officials.

How long the troops will remain to assist in flood damaged areas has yet to be determined.

“The CAF will remain until the Province’s need for Federal assistance is satisfied,” he said.