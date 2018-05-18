Mounties on boat patrol on Okanagan Lake

The Victoria Day long weekend is when many boat owners take to Okanagan Lake for the first outing of the year.

Same thing for the RCMP.

Officers will be patrolling the lake checking to ensure boaters are adhering to safety rules.

“Those officers will be ensuring that all the required safety equipment is onboard those vessels, easily accessible and in good working order,” says RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

That includes a proper fitting life-jacket for everyone on the boat.

“Those life jackets must clearly show that they have been approved by Transport Canada, the Canadian Cost Guard or Fisheries and Oceans Canada,” says boat patrol officer Cpl. Justin Abels. “They must also be in good shape, free from rips or tears and not water logged.”

Boat operators must also have a valid Pleasure Craft Operators Card and documentation proving licensing and ownership of their vessel.