Montreal to extend one-way portion of Rose-de-Lima Street

A change is coming to Rose-de-Lima Street in St-Henri starting this June following months of confusion and close calls with trucks.

The City of Montreal announced Friday it will extend the one-way portion of Rose-de-Lima from Saint-Jacques to Notre-Dame streets in the southwest borough for safety reasons.

The street, which used to be two ways, has been a one-way at Workman Street since last July.

The forced left turn onto Workman is tight for some larger trucks. Some truck drivers would take the risk and go the wrong way down Rose-de-Lima to Notre Dame instead of making the legal turn.

The borough said in 2017 the decision was intended to make the intersection safer for cyclists and pedestrians, but some residents claimed the change left them with little alternatives.

