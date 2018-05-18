Caterpillar control program set to begin in Winnipeg

The City of Winnipeg will soon be taking steps to control the caterpillar population.

On Tuesday, May 22 at 9:30 p.m., crews with the Insect Control Branch will begin targeting forest tent caterpillars, elm spanworms and cankerworms by spraying trees in parks and on city boulevards.

The city says once the caterpillars eat from the sprayed trees, they die two or three days later.

READ MORE: Forest tent caterpillar infestation taking over Winnipeg

City crews will be in the Central Park, Colony, Daniel McIntyre, Portage – Ellice, Spence, West Alexander, Burrows Central and Robertson areas on Tuesday.

You can see the city’s schedule on their website.

READ MORE: Forest tent caterpillars setting up camp in Winnipeg

People can call 311 and apply for a 30-metre buffer zone to exempt their property from the spraying.

The city says the product used is Bacillus thuringiensis, subspecies kurstaki (BTK), which has been approved for safe use in Canada.